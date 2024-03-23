TALBOT COUNTY, MD - Talbot County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery by four suspects in Trappe, Maryland.
Talbot County Sheriff's Office were dispatched early Saturday morning to the area of Howell Point Road near Hunter Lane in Trappe, Maryland for citizen reports of multiple gunshots in the area. Deputies and Maryland State Police arrived in the area and found a lone subject walking on Howell Point Road.
While officials were speaking with the individual, a dark colored vehicle approached the area and stopped. A deputy asked the vehicle operator and ordered the occupants to show their hands. The driver put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to flee the area but drove into a ditch. The four individuals exited the vehicle and fled into the woods.
Initial investigations revealed the individual that deputies contacted walking on the road was the victim of a crime involving the subjects that fled from deputies. The individual said they were was forced into a vehicle in a apparent armed robbery attempt. An investigation is still on-going to determine what happened.
Deputies have been searching the area attempting to locate the four individuals who fled from the vehicle. Talbot County Sheriff's Office have been conducting searches by search teams and K-9 units.
Officials remain on scene attempting to locate evidence in the area. Talbot County officials say patrol will remain in the area throughout the day and into the evening.
Talbot County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 410-822-1020.