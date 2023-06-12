Talbot County To Discuss Cannabis Moratorium

TILGHMAN, Md. - There may be a new hurdle to legal marijuana coming to Talbot County.
Councilmembers are discussing a possible 9-month moratorium on marijuana. The pause on pot would impact towns that do not have commissioners, like Tilghman, Sherwood, Bozman, and Claiborne.
Talbot County councilman Pete Lesher says it's to buy the county some time before marijuana is legal. He says, "Cannabis is coming. The voters have spoken. We have the opportunity to say 'this is how it will be properly done in our jurisdictions. This is where it can be done and where it cannot be done.' We do the moratorium simply to buy time."
Lesher also said it allows time to figure out zoning. For example, preventing a pot shop from being within 500 feet of a school. Similar to zoning requirements for liquor stores.
But neighbors are hotly debating this proposed resolution. "I think it's just an excuse to postpone it and try to stop it. It has already been passed. We should just okay it and get on with it," says Claiborne resident Jake Flory.
"Personally I am not in favor of a moratorium. I have a lot of friends that are benefitting from marijuana and I would like to see everybody use it," says Tilghman resident Rose Regan.
Others say its not welcome in their town. Tilghman resident Jerry Barrow says, "I don't think its necessary. If you want it, drive up the road. Get it up there. We don't need a cannabis shop up here. We're a watermen's county and we want to keep it that way."
Discussion on this resolution is Tuesday night. A date for a public hearing hearing has not been set but the council says it should be within the month. If the resolution is passed, it would be in effect immediately.
