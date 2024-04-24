EASTON, MD– The Talbot County Council announced an open invitation to a Talbot Day celebration planned for April 25.
The county was founded on or about April 25 over 350 years ago in 1661, according to the county’s website. The Council proclaimed the day as Talbot County’s official birthday in 2023, with hopes of reinvigorating community celebration around the county’s beginnings.
The celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 25 on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn outside 11 N. Washington Street in Easton. Avalon Theatre will serve as a rain location, if necessary.
Residents, businesses and organizations are invited to enjoy light refreshments and birthday cake.
A ceremony will be held to honor Talbot Citizen and Service Awards nominees and Talbot Day Poster Contest winners. The Council will also announce 2024’s “Citizen of the Year.”
Organizers say entertainment will be provided by Allegro Academy, Building African American Minds and the Easton High School Jazz Band.
No RSVP is required.