Tangier Island dredging delays raise concerns over tourism and transportation

Tangier, Va. - Concerns are growing on Tangier Island as shallow water conditions near the harbor are beginning to impact tourism, transportation, and daily life on the island.
Tangier Mayor James Eskridge says the navigational channel had significantly filled in with sediment over the winter, creating problems for boats trying to safely reach the island during low tide.
“Our navigational channel has, silted in quite a bit, especially over the past winter and, gotten really shallow, especially at low water,” Eskridge said.
According to Eskridge, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had planned to dredge the harbor this month, but the project has now been delayed.
“The Army Corps had planned to do it this month, the month of May, but they, for some reason, have delayed it until September,” Eskridge told WBOC. “And we can't wait that long.”
Eskridge says the conditions are affecting more than tourism boats. The Courtney Thomas — which transports people, mail, medicine, and supplies between the island and the mainland — is also navigating the shallow channel.
“It’s low water, sometimes this boat will drag bottom by bottom,” Eskridge said. “Which is not good, but we're going to try to get some work done as soon as possible.”
The issue has already led Tangier Island Cruises from Crisfield to delay the start of its 2026 season. The company announced on social media that it planned to begin operating May 23, but has now postponed its opening until July 1 because dredging near the harbor has not yet taken place.
Jan Marshall of Tangier says the conditions are becoming increasingly noticeable.
“It is worrisome, you know, a little bit,” Marshall said.
Marshall says delays to dredging could hurt the island’s economy and disrupt important industries.
“It needs to be addressed,” Marshall said. “It can hurt the economy of Tangier with the crabbers and the tourist industry.”
Steve Dise, also of Tangier, says the channel appears to be shallower than ever before.
“I believe it's shallower in the channel now than it's ever been,” Dise said. “On low tide, you can see boats kicking up mud.”
Tangier Island Cruises says it was originally told dredging would be completed by May 1, but the project was later delayed until September. WBOC reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for comment but has not heard back.