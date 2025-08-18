SALISBURY, Md. - The Tartu Academic Male Choir performed selections of music in downtown Salisbury on Monday afternoon. Tartu, Estonia is one of Salisbury's three sister cities across the globe.
The performance took place at 1 p.m. on Friendship Bridge. The event also included speeches by representatives from the City of Salisbury and the Tartu Male Academic Choir, as well as an exchange of gifts, including artwork and pins.
Mayor Randy Taylor said the city has set aside some money to allow a few students from Salisbury to experience the culture of one of it's Sister Cities.
"We allocated about $3500 for this year for a couple of students to go over to one of our Sister Cities," said Taylor. "I think it's more of a living and breathing experience of the Sister Cities event."
Salisbury's other Sister Cities include Salisbury, England and Salinas, Ecuador. It also has a Friendship City in China. Before heading back to Tartu later next week, the Tartu Male Academic Choir is giving performances in Frederick, Maryland, Canada, and New York City.