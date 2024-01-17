Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.