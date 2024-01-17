LEWES, Del.-A student at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly being found in possession of a handgun.
Delaware State Police say around 12:30 p.m., the School Resource Officer at Cape Henlopen High was notified by staff that a student in the building probably had a firearm. A search of the 17 year-old student's backpack reportedly led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun. The teen was taken into custody without incident, Police say no students or staff were harmed.
The teen was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
The teen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.