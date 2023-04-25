OAK HALL, Va. - A 17-year-old faces charges after authorities found a gun inside a vehicle on school property at Arcadia High School Monday.
According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, the gun was found after a canine search of the school was conducted.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested a a 17-year-old and charged the teen with with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a handgun or assault rifle Under Age 18 and Possession of Marijuana Under Age 18. The juvenile was subsequently transported to the Norfolk Detention Center.