EASTON, Md. - Easton Police have arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly stabbed two people early Monday morning.
Police say that just before 1 a.m. Monday morning, they were called to the restaurant Tiger Lily on North Washington Street for reports of a stabbing. Officers then reportedly found two males who had been stabbed during a fight in the nearby The Peoples Bank parking lot. One victim had been stabbed at least twice in his lower back, and the other in the upper part of his right arm, according to police. Both victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center and have since been released.
Further investigation reportedly revealed blood in the parking lot and a trail of blood leading to Tiger Lily.
Police learned that a fight had occurred between the two victims and Emmanuel Perez Hernandez, 16, of Franklin, NC, who was identified as the suspect in the stabbings.
Police reportedly found Hernandez hiding in a home on N. Harrison Street in Easton and arrested him without incident. The teen was taken into custody and charged with Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Assault 2nd Degree and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. Perez is currently in the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center, according to police.