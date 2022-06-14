ONANCOCK, Va.- Virginia State Police are investigating a Monday night crash in Accomack County that claimed the life of a teenage boy.
Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., Joshua Antonio Vasquez, 17, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang northbound on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road in Onancock, at a high rate of speed, when he failed to negotiate the turn and ran off the roadway. The car then struck a tree and Vasquez died upon impact.
Police said Vasquez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.
Family members and next of kin have been notified, police said.