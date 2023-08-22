CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A teen was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Cambridge over the weekend.
Police say a “ShotSpotter” alerted to multiple shots being fired in the 700 block of High Street around noon on Sunday. When officers arrived they found a car damaged from the reported gunfire. Dorchester EMS also told police that a 17-year-old victim had just arrived at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was later taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
Authorities say before the “ShotSpotter” alert, officers had gotten information of a blue/green Hyundai Genesis with a Delaware Registration driving recklessly in the Greenwood Avenue area. Officers were also told that the car was driven by three male juveniles.
Investigators later learned that the victim was reportedly a passenger in another car going down High St. when the shots were fired.
No further suspect information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.