EASTON, MD - The Talbot County Sheriff's Office is investigating circumstances surrounding a bomb threat that was made towards Easton High School Monday.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office report that on September 16th, at approximately 2pm, front desk staff at Easton High School received a bomb threat via telephone. Authorities say the caller "advised that there was a bomb inside of the school and hung up". The caller contacted the front desk again shortly after and asked what time school dismissed students.
The sheriff's office reports that the school notified the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Office (SRO). All students and staff were evacuated quickly from the building. Students were escorted from the school's property via the Talbot County Public Schools Transportation and were released to their guardians, according to the sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the sheriffs office, patrol/operations division responded to the school and began to investigate the incident. County officials say bomb detecting K-9 teams responded to the scene and completed scans of the building and property. Both were determined safe.
Talbot County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies identified the source of the phone call as a 17-year-old female, who is not currently enrolled as a student in the Talbot County Public School system. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the suspect's resident and "charged her for making a threat of mass violence". She was released to a parent, according to county officials.
Once a conclusion of the K-9 scans came back safe, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office says staff members were allowed to return to the high school.
Talbot County's Sheriff Gamble made a statement following the incident saying, “I am so grateful for the outstanding work our Talbot Deputies, Easton Police Officers, and our Talbot County Department of Emergency Services Dispatchers performed today to identify the caller of the bomb threat. Within two hours the suspect was identified, located and charged. The teachers and staff at Easton High worked tirelessly with law enforcement to make sure everyone was safe. We are so fortunate to have such dedicated professionals in our community who work very hard to keep our children safe.”
Anyone with information regarding the situation is urged to contact the Talbot County Sheriff's Office at 410-822-1020.