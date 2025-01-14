DOVER, DE- Two teens are facing charges for a police chase in a suspected stolen car.
Dover Police say officers tried to pull the stolen car over on West Loockerman Street around 3:30 Monday afternoon when it drove off. The car finally came to a stop in the area of New Castle Avenue. The driver surrendered immediately, but the passenger tried to run away, according to investigators.
The driver, a 16-year-old from Dover, and the passenger, a 15-year-old from Chestertown, MD, were taken to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.
The 16-year-old was released on $2,800 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal
- Criminal Mischief
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft Under $1,500
- Several Traffic Offenses
The 15-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $5,500 secured bail on the following charges:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal
- Criminal Mischief
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft Under $1,500
- Several Traffic Offenses