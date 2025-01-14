police chase

Courtesy MGN

DOVER, DE- Two teens are facing charges for a police chase in a suspected stolen car.

Dover Police say officers tried to pull the stolen car over on West Loockerman Street around 3:30 Monday afternoon when it drove off. The car finally came to a stop in the area of New Castle Avenue. The driver surrendered immediately, but the passenger tried to run away, according to investigators.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Dover, and the passenger, a 15-year-old from Chestertown, MD, were taken to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

The 16-year-old was released on $2,800 unsecured bail on the following charges:

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Burglar Tools
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disregarding a Police Officers Signal
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Conspiracy Second Degree
  • Theft Under $1,500
  • Several Traffic Offenses

The 15-year-old was committed to Stevenson House on $5,500 secured bail on the following charges:

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Burglar Tools
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disregarding a Police Officers Signal
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Conspiracy Second Degree
  • Theft Under $1,500
  • Several Traffic Offenses

Tags

Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's New Leader.

Recommended for you