SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced the temporary closure of Delaware Ave between Route 50 and West Isabella Street today for a water main repair.
According to the City, Delaware Ave will be impassible from Rt. 50 to West Isabella Street today, January 22nd, from 10 a.m. to around 3:30 p.m. while the repair is conducted. The work is being conducted by the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division as part of Salisbury’s maintenance and improvement efforts with the water distribution system, the CIty says.
A spokesperson for the City says the water main will be shut off during construction but is also expected to be restored at about 3:30 p.m., barring any unforeseen events.