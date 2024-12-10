LEWES, DE - At Monday's city council meeting, city leaders discussed a proposed ordinance banning parking along a portion of Savannah Road. While no long-term solution was approved, the council voted to place temporary no parking signs along the bike lane until a long-term solution is identified.
According to city officials, the original, draft ordinance looked to protect bicyclists using the bike lane that runs along a portion of Savannah Road.
During Monday's city council meeting, city leaders decided to defer the draft ordinance to the city's Bike and Pedestrian Committee for further review. They also said a long-term solution should involve a traffic study done by DelDOT. According to city leaders, the area has become more complex as it has become more commercialized.
However, council members agreed unanimously that temporary safety measures needed to be put in place until a permanent solution is found. The council approved the Lewes Chief of Police to identify areas of risk along the bike path to place temporary 'No Parking' zones for the time being.
"I feel like that gives a response to those who want a temporary safety fix, and for those who want a long-term analysis and don't want us to take a quick action that's not consistent throughout the city," councilperson Amy Marasco said at Monday's meeting.
Christine Jones is one of the owners of the Lewes Brewing Company, a brewery whose customers use the shoulder for overflow parking. Jones said that one of their main concerns is that they feel the original ordinance is inconsistent.
"I think it has to do with being fair," Jones said "If you're gonna have no parking in this area it should be no parking down the whole way down Savannah."
Jones said, with no final decision made yet, that she's hopeful a compromise can be made.
"There is room for parking a car and a 4-foot bike lane," Jones said. "So there is an opportunity if the city is willing to work with us."
Jones also said that, in the meantime, she hopes the temporary no-parking areas still allow them some overflow parking.
"I hope that the temporary fix is just the bottleneck that's near the Georgetown trail that crosses Savannah Rd," Jones said. "Then we still have some additional parking outside of the office and the brewery."
At Monday's city council meeting, city officials said the Lewes Bike and Pedestrian Committee will review the ordinance at their meeting on December 17th. They also said that, if possible, the city council would review any new recommendations from the committee at the council's January meeting.