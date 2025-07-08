ROAD CLOSED

MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures in Sussex County. 

DelDOT says Delaware Avenue will be closed between DuPont Boulevard and Millsboro Highway for road reconstruction and the installation of three crossroad pipes.

Work is expected to start on Monday, July 14th and last through Monday, August 4th. 

The following detour is provided by DelDOT:

Southbound Motorists will use US-113 Dupont Blvd, turn right at SR-24 Laurel Rd and arrive at Delaware Ave.

Northbound motorists will use SR-24 Laurel RD, turn left at US-113 Dupont Blvd and arrive at Delaware Ave.

