MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced a temporary road closure in Millsboro scheduled to begin June 3rd for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says that a section of Gravel Hill Road in Millsboro will be closed for three days starting June 3rd.
The closure is scheduled to affect the portion of the road between Doc Frame Road and John J. Williams Highway.
Drivers are advised to follow the designated detours during the closure (shared by Indian River Volunteer Fire Company):
- Southbound SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road Traffic should use Mount Joy Road to access SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway
- Traffic on SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway should use Mount Joy Road to access SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road
The road is expected to reopen the morning of Thursday, June 6th.