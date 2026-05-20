SALISBURY, Md. - City officials say Old West Vine Street in Salisbury will be temporarily closed from tomorrow, May 21, through Friday, May 22, for repaving related to the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional expansion project.
They say crews plan to do a repaving overlay and line-striping operation spanning about 130 feet, with the work expected to take one day, as long as weather allows.
Salisbury city officials say detour signage and traffic control measures will be in place throughout the project to guide drivers around the work zone. They encourage neighbors to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.
The TidalHealth Peninsula Regional expansion project will add 40 observation rooms to its emergency department, according to TidalHealth officials.