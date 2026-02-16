SALISBURY, Md. – Temporary traffic and parking changes are coming to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional starting Monday, Feb. 23, as construction begins on a new observation unit next to the hospital’s Emergency/Trauma Center.
Beginning Feb. 23, traffic around the Emergency Department visitor entrance and the Frank B. Hanna Main Entrance will shift. Part of West Vine Street between Waverly Drive and Patterson Road will be reduced to a single one-way lane and may close periodically from February through early fall 2026.
Hospital officials say traffic patterns and parking availability across campus will change in phases as construction moves forward. Patients and visitors are encouraged to allow extra travel time, follow posted signs and use caution when driving or walking near the work zone.
The expansion will add a 46,000-square-foot, two-level observation unit directly connected to the existing Emergency Department. At street level, the addition will include 40 observation rooms for short-term monitoring and treatment of patients who need further evaluation before being admitted or discharged. The lower level will allow space for potential future expansion.
Officials emphasize that the Emergency Department will remain open and fully accessible throughout construction. The Frank B. Hanna Main Entrance will also remain accessible, though routes may be temporarily adjusted.
Visitors are encouraged to follow detours, posted signage and staff directions upon arrival. Patients who expect to arrive late due to traffic delays should contact their clinic or provider directly.