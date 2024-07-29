LONG NECK, DE.- A road closure is planned during road work in August near Long Neck.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Autumn Road at Branch Road near Long Neck will temporarily close from Tuesday, August 6th through Wednesday, August 21st to install sewer lines.
Detours will be in place:
Drivers going northbound on Autumn Road will continue straight to Alderwood Loop, turn right onto Branch Road and turn left returning to Autumn Road.
Those going southbound on Autumn Road will turn right onto Branch Road, left onto Alderwood Loop and continue straight to return to Autumn Road.