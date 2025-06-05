WORCESTER CO., MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced upcoming overnight road closures as they assist with the movement of oversized natural gas tanks along US 113 in Worcester County.
According to the SHA, 113 will temporarily be closed north and southbound between MD 367 (Bishopville Road) and Kepler Lane to allow for the movement of five of the tanks. The closures will begin around midnight on Monday, June 9, Wednesday, June 11, Friday, June 13, Monday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 18, according to the SHA. Officials expect the roadway to reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.
SHA says their crews and Maryland State Police will be on location to assist during the road closures.
During the closures, drivers are asked to stay alert and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Anyone in need of assistance during road work can call #77 for assistance.