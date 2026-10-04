CAMDEN, Del. - Officials with the Kent Conservation District say a section of the Brecknock Park trail system will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, October 5. The closure will accommodate construction associated with the Pharsalia Stormwater Management Outfall Improvement Project.
Officials say the project aims to address a failing stormwater drainage system within the Pharsalia development and includes the replacement and improvement of critical infrastructure designed to enhance storm water management, as well as protect surrounding properties and natural resources.
The temporary closure will affect the trail segment extending from the W.B. Simpson Elementary School trail access point to the eastern trail easement within the Pharsalia development. Officials say the closure duration depends on construction progress and field conditions, so trail users should expect it to remain in place until work can be completed safely.
Kent County officials say park visitors are encouraged to use alternative recreational opportunities, including:
- The loop trail accessible from Brecknock Park
- Hunn Nature Park
- Kesselring County Park Loop
- Tidbury Creek County Park