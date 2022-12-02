CRISFIELD, Md. - The City of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair for Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In order to make this repair, water service will need to be shut off.
The following areas will be affected by the water outage:
- Hall Highway
- Tawes Drive
- Mill Lane
- Byrd Road
- Wynfall Avenue (potentially)
City officials recommend anyone who is in the area of these streets to make preparations just in case of an emergency.
Make any necessary preparations to collect the water that you will need for drinking, flushing, etc., prior to 8:00 a.m. Monday. Early preparation is recommended.
Once repairs are completed, water service will resume. Depending on the length of time the water is off, there may be a potential for a boil water notice. Monitor Facebook, the city website, local news, and radio.
For questions or further information, call City Hall at 410-968-1333.
The City of Crisfield appreciates your cooperation and understanding in this matter and we will do our best to make the repairs as quick as possible in order to restore water.