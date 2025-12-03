Ten Delaware projects will receive a total of $348,777 in 2026 through the Community Environmental Project Fund, or CEPF, administered by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Under state law, DNREC sets aside a portion of fines and penalties from environmental violations and returns that money to the communities where the violations occurred. The grants support projects that reduce pollution, improve environmental conditions or create new recreational opportunities.
A new law passed in 2025 — House Bill 210, the Pollution Accountability Act — increased the share of penalty funds going back to communities from 25% to 40%. It also gives priority to projects located within two miles of a violation site.
Since the program began in 2004, CEPF has awarded about $4.41 million to 119 projects across Delaware. DNREC says 37% of past grants supported environmental enhancement, 33.6% created recreational opportunities and 29.4% focused on pollution mitigation.
“This program has invested millions of dollars in community environmental projects, especially in areas impacted by environmental violations,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said in a statement. “We can expect even more investment in communities that have experienced environmental harm and have often been underserved.”
DNREC received 48 applications for the 2026 grant cycle. One of this year’s grantees, the Sussex Health and Environmental Network, said past support for its CLEAR Project helped bring clean, safe drinking water to families who had gone years without it.
“Families have told us they’re now showering without rashes and can give their children and pets clean water,” SHEN Executive Director Maria Payan said. “This funding has transformed lives in Sussex County.”
The list of the 10 funded projects is available at de.gov/cepf.