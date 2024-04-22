DELMAR, MD - The Delmar Fire Department came to the rescue of ten lucky ducklings over the weekend.
According to a social media post shared Sunday, April 21st, the Fire Department responded to reports of ten ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain. Firefighters say the ducklings were initially visible beneath the grate but quickly retreated about 8 feet into the pipe.
Volunteer firefighters say they used a YouTube video of a mother duck calling for her ducklings, successfully luring the group of young waterfowl to the edge of the pipe. Four of the ducklings then swam out after firefighters banged a halligan bar against the opposite end of the pipe further up the street.
Finally, volunteer firefighters were able to gently flush the last six using a 1 3/4" hose line from a fire truck at the opposite end of the pipe, according to the Delmar Fire Department.