DOVER, Del.- Safety and accountability concerns surround a tent encampment near College Road.
Housing Alliance Delaware reports that more than a thousand people are homeless in Delaware each night. Currently, some without permanent shelter have set up a tent village adjacent to Delaware State University (DSU) facilities.
Dover Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. voiced concern about the displaced individuals being in close proximity to the university. He emphasized the daily presence of DSU students walking near the camp, particularly along the sidewalk.
Sudler pointed out that DSU has received violations due to the encampment, a situation he deems unfair and not exclusive to this location within the city.
"I don't think that is fair for property owners to be faced with code enforcement violations that they really are not responsible for," Sudler said.
Nnenna Obasi in Dover believes city leaders should take more meaningful action, stating, "I won't say the city isn't trying, but I feel like they should try harder."
Sudler concurs, stressing the need to address homelessness within the city's growth and development plan, acknowledging that homeless individuals are residents too. He intends to propose a program assisting the homeless with housing and rehab services if needed.
However, Sudler emphasized that those refusing help "should not be able to live in the City of Dover illegally, encroaching upon people's private and public property." He acknowledged the complexity of the issue, anticipating opposition and questions about enforcement.
Sudler aims to collaborate with faith-based communities, existing housing services, non-profits, and state and county legislators.
The matter of the College Road tent village is scheduled for discussion on Tuesday night's Dover City Council Agenda. While DSU officials refrained from commenting on the situation before the meeting, they have confirmed their intention to attend.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Dover City Hall.