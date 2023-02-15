Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM EST this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&