OCEAN CITY, Md. - A coalition of local businesses, sponsors and volunteers delivered 400 turkeys across Delmarva on Monday, giving police, firefighters and other emergency personnel an extra boost heading into Thanksgiving week.
The annual giveaway, in partnership with multiple community sponsors, began early Monday morning at Alley Oops in the Town of Ocean City. Volunteers loaded turkeys and giveaway bags into trucks before fanning out to departments in Ocean City, Berlin, Ocean Pines, Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach, as well as the Ocean City American Legion.
Those involved said the effort is meant to thank the people who work through holidays and respond around the clock. “We want to be helping the community,” Tom Mooney said. “We’ve been fortunate and grateful to be here. And so we like to give back.”
The turkey drive has expanded steadily since it started on Delmarva four years ago. Sean O’Conor said the group began with 250 turkeys and has added about 50 more each year. “We’re now up to 400 turkeys,” O’Conor said. “We do all first responders in Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and now we’ve expanded to Bethany and Dewey.”
Stops along the route included Ocean City Police Department headquarters, Ocean City Fire Department stations, the Ocean City American Legion and multiple agencies north of the Maryland line. The Ocean City Police Department received the largest share, followed by Ocean City Fire Department, with remaining turkeys divided among partner departments based on staffing levels and information provided by each agency.
Berlin Fire Company President David Fitzgerald said the support is meaningful for volunteer crews and career staff alike. “It’s exciting that somebody is looking out for the volunteer fire service and bringing us something here at Thanksgiving time,” Fitzgerald said, adding that the turkeys will be put to good use.
Funding for the giveaway came through corporate sponsorships and community fundraising. Organizers said they set a goal of raising $10,000 this year and exceeded it. Movement Mortgage matched sponsorship dollars, and additional support came from O’Conor Mooney & Fitzgerald Realtors, Breza Law, Fenwick Pub, Ropewalk Ocean City, Saltwater 75, Terrain Title & Escrow Company and other local partners.
Those involved said the growing drive reflects a wider regional effort to show gratitude before the holiday. With Monday’s deliveries complete, the group said it plans to keep the tradition going and explore adding more departments next year.