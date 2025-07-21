DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has declared a blood emergency. The region's blood supply has dropped below a 2-day inventory, which is far below the standard 7-day supply that is essential to meet hospital and patient needs, according to the BBD.
All blood types are urgently needed, though there is a severe shortage of O-negative and O-positive blood. Both types are vital for emergencies and trauma care.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling on the community to help replenish critical blood supplies, according to Keith Heim, Vice President of the BBD.
"We urgently need the community’s help to rebuild the blood supply and prevent this situation from becoming more dire," Heim said. "Donating blood is one of the most direct and impactful ways to support our healthcare system and save lives."
The summer season typically brings a decline in blood donations as donors go on vacation or schools let out for break. However, increased trauma cases have made the summer impact on the blood supply especially severe, according to the BBD.
"Every time you hear a siren or see a helicopter overhead, there’s a chance that patient will need blood," added Heim. "We need to make sure it’s on the shelves before they ever get to the hospital."
Both the BBD and state leaders are imploring the community to step up and help restore the blood supply, highlighting the critical role blood donors play in supporting healthcare infrastructure in the First State.
"Blood donations save lives and support our neighbors. If everyone donated blood once per season, it’s likely that shortages would not occur," said Delaware Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay. "Thank you to Blood Bank of Delmarva for doing this critical work, helping to build stronger, healthier communities in the First State."
Here's how you can help:
- Donate blood now: schedule a blood or platelet donation at your nearest BBD center.
- Host a blood drive: Start a drive at your school, business, or other organization.
- Spread the word: Bring a friend to donate with you and share the importance of donating with others.
According to the FDA, blood donors can donate every 56 days while platelet donors can give up to twice per month.
For more information on donor eligibility, locations, or to make an appointment, visit: delmarvablood.org or call 1(888)8-BLOOD-8.