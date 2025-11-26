WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Millions of Americans are hitting the road or boarding flights to reach their Thanksgiving destinations.
Drivers and travelers across Delmarva are joining the rush. Gas stations along Route 50 in Wicomico County were busy Wednesday as neighbors prepared for their holiday trips. They are among the roughly 73 million people nationwide expected to travel by car over the next several days.
"We're headed to Westminster, Maryland and then to York, Pennsylvania," said Erika Doyle.
"We're headed up to Baltimore to visit family," said Mark Friend.
"I am heading to my parents house in Chesapeake, Virginia," said Carrie O’Neal.
With heavy traffic expected, some drivers said strategy is essential.
"Oh absolutely, I don't leave here usually past twelve and if I do, then I'll wait until about 5 o'clock to head over to the bridge on the other side," Doyle said.
"I think we're starting out early enough to avoid any significant traffic," said Friend.
Others plan to take the journey as it comes.
"Like I said, I'm pretty even keeled and the kids sleep, they're both teenagers so they'll sleep, I listen to an audio book or just listen to some music and drive," said O'Neal.
Not all Thanksgiving travel will happen on the roads. About six million people nationwide are expected to fly, and Salisbury Regional Airport officials say they are ready for an influx of passengers.
"We seem to be in pretty good shape, and I think the weather's going to agree with us this Thanksgiving and hopefully that'll continue," said Airport Director Tony Rudy.
AAA continues to urge drivers to plan ahead, expect delays during peak hours and stay patient on the roads as Thanksgiving travel ramps up across Delmarva.