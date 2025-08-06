SEAFORD, Del. - Volunteers at the Community Garden in Seaford noticed some vandalism over the last 48 hours. Cantaloupe plants were ripped at the roots and healthy sunflowers were topped off.
Volunteers help keep the garden thriving, so they were disappointing to find that the produce had been meddled with. Cass Day, the founder of the garden, told us 1200 pounds of produce were donated to people in need from the garden last year. 465 pound have been distributed this year and they plan to pass last year's numbers.
Derek Green has been volunteering at the garden since it began in 2021. Besides volunteering by weeding the garden, he says he uses the garden to teach his nine-year-old daughter about growing your own, healthy food. He called the vandalism disheartening, but he is proud of what the garden stands for.
"We try to help the community out with the homeless and the veterans and things of that nature," said Green. "Everybody is welcome to stop by giving a hand, even stopping by and looking at the flowers, you know? As long as things aren't disturbed and are respected."
Cass Day welcomes people who need food to come to the garden on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We are here to grow our community, not just cucumbers," said Day. "We are here to help feed Seaford, teach and gather, in a positive, communicable, safe, and pretty space."
Day says the board is considering installing cameras in the garden.