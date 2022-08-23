GEORGETOWN -- On Monday night, concerned citizens and members from the NAACP spoke at the Georgetown town council meeting to voice their frustrations. This is the most recent event to come out of the seemingly never ending fight to take down the Confederate flag outside of the Marvel Museum. One concerned woman who spoke aimed her comment directly at Councilwoman Angela Townsend. Townsend was one of three council members who approved funding to the Georgetown Historical Society. Townsend also reportedly said "if you don't like it, don't look at it."
"If you don't like it, don't look at it, you can't miss it!" said the woman. "I don't have to look at a swastika in this country, or I don't have to look at a swastika in Germany, but I have to look at a Confederate flag here."
Georgetowns mayor, Bill West, was and still is against giving the historical society the money because of their refusal to take the flag down. He said the arguments it has caused and the tensions it's built have put Georgetown in a bad light, and not just to those within the community.
"Developers aren't calling now, we're not getting the building permits we were getting, so it's had an affect on this town and it's given this town a black eye," said Mayor West.
And if the NAACP decides to pursue legal action, which Mayor West says is a strong possibility at this point, this whole situation could get even uglier.
"With the FOIA requests that are being asked, and with the comments that are being made from individuals coming in, it's leading to litigation," said Mayor West.
Mayor West hopes that it doesn't get to that point, especially because a legal battle could use up valuable tax dollars. In his opinion, the best way to avoid litigation, and the best way to repair the damage this saga has caused, is to simply move the flag inside. However, the Marvel Museum has shown no interest in doing so.