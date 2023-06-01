SNOW HILL, Md. -- By the end of this fiscal year on June 30th, Snow Hill would like to get the Black Eyed Susan off their books. There are a few options under consideration, and the town already has a few offers on the table.
Those offers range from buying the boat for scrap to getting it back up and running. We spoke with one organization today interested in the latter, the Snow Hill Pocomoke River and Rail Education and Development Corporation.
The non-profit organization sees the BES as a vessel for education and tourism. John Paffrath, the organizations treasurer and a board member, can see the towns dilapidated railroad playing a key part.
"Basically, people could take a propane powered street car, a 1940's motif, say from Ocean City to Snow Hill to take a dinner cruise on the Pocomoke River," said Paffrath.
For now though, the group will focus on saving the BES first. Doing so could prove to be an upstream battle. Paffrath said they have had a tough go at finding a place to dry-dock it.
If someone does have available land off the Pocomoke River, Paffrath said the organizations non-profit status could play a key role.
"If they wanted to give us a lease on the property and then write the lease off of their taxes, that would be their option," said Paffrath.
Matthew Marsh, another board member, said if they can find land, the next hurdle would be finding money to pay for repairs and insurance. The hope is a big-name player steps up to the plate.
"A loan or a sponsorship, it could be 'the Black Eyed Susan sponsored by whatever company'," said Marsh.
Moving quickly is also important, the town wants to fast track the boats departure from their books.
"We haven't budgeted money for upkeep or maintenance of the Black Eyed Susan after July 1st," said Rick Pollitt. "So it is very important to us that we make some type of transition between now and the end of June."
Pollitt, Snow Hill's town manager, said the town still owes Worcester County money from the county's investment in the riverboat. It is why they will choose the offer they believe will have the best chance of success.
"It's just a matter of what kind of arrangements can we make to seal this," said Pollitt.