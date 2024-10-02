WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- People in Western North Carolina are still reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Neighbors in Pocomoke City and surrounding communities are gathering up supplies to fill up four 18-wheelers, all of them bound for The Tar Heel State.
From dog food to diapers, engine oil to toothbrushes and just about everything in between, it's all being collected across the Eastern Shore to be trucked down to McDowell County, North Carolina.
Sara Chapman in Pocomoke is helping to lead the charge and told us a ton of items are needed, as long as they can be used without electricity.
"They have no power, they have no way to prepare meals, like people were donating soups, they don't have a way to heat up the soups," said Chapman. "So any ready to eat meals, blankets, anything like that, bedding supplies, there's people sleeping on concrete floors."
The following items can be donated:
- New socks, underwear and bras
- Feminine hygiene products
- Baby wipes
- Trash bags and plastic totes with lids
- Batteries and flashlights
- Bug spray
- Baby items(bottles, formula, diapers, clothes, teethers, toys)
***Chapman said please bring pre-mixed baby formula if possible
- Kids toys, balls, books
- Pet supplies, toys and treats
- Livestock supplies
Items can be dropped off to these locations during these hours:
- Adam's Auto Repair on Chincoteague until 5 p.m. on Thursday.
- Atlantic Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on Thursday night between 5:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
- Dunne Avenue Vintage and Thrift in Parksley, Virginia until Saturday.
- Parksley Farmers and Artisan Market will have a drop off spot starting Saturday morning until 2:00 p.m.
We went down to Adam's today and watched as several people stopped by to drop off donations. Owner Britney Adam's said it's been a revolving door of people since earlier this week.
"We had a big load go out Monday night when we filled up an entire pull-behind trailer for him to take down to Pocomoke to put into the tractor trailer load that was going down," said Adams. "This is the second batch of it and I'm just humbled and amazed as always by our community."
The man behind the curtain for this operation is Joe Taylor. A truck driver who was born in North Carolina and now lives here on the Eastern Shore. On Wednesday he was driving back from delivering the first load of supplies to his home state. On Saturday morning he'll be heading back.
"Truckers will rally together for anything under the sun that they can rally for," said Chapman. "Kids, veterans, and these four truck drivers have donated their trucks, their traielrs, their time away, all of that."
All donated supplies will be loaded onto the trucks at Eastern Shore Lanes at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Chapman said volunteers are welcome.
Worcester County is also accepting donations for McDowell County.