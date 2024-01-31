MARYLAND -- The "Fairness in Girls' Sports Act" was the topic of conversation in Annapolis on Wednesday. The legislation had made its way into the hands of Maryland lawmakers in the 2024 session.
It would require student-athletes to participate with their biological gender. This would pertain to public high schools and private schools that compete against public schools.
The bill, HB47, also states interscholastic or intramural junior varsity or varsity teams, or sports sponsored by a public or nonpublic high school should be designated with one of the following:
- A boys', male or men's team or sport.
- A girls', female or women's team or sport.
- A coeducational or mixed team or sport.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R), who represents Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties and is the senate sponsor for the bill, spoke at a press conference in Annapolis on Wednesday.
"I believe this legislation is needed so girls in Maryland can compete, earn scholarships, medals and records," said Carozza. "It's a basic, common sense bill, simply ensures a level playing field for girls sports where biological girls compete against biological girls only."
If passed, the bill could change the playbook for some teams on Maryland's Eastern Shore. After speaking with parents, students and schools, we learned this is a topic some find difficult to discuss, but others have strong opinions on.
"I don't know if there's an easy answer, that's the reality of this," said Tony Weeg of Berlin.
On one hand, there is compassion for trans-athletes. On the other, is the thought of fairness and an acknolwedgement of the biological differences between men and women.
"There's a part of me that thinks that women's sports is a hallowed ground, there's a part of me that thinks they have worked to fight so hard to have legitimacy and an equal playing ground in their world," said Weeg.
But, Weeg said another part of him feels for trans-athletes.
"If a trans-female believes that she should be playing in a female sport, who am I to tell an already marginalized person that they can't do what their body is telling them to do."
We did reach out to Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico County Public Schools. They chose not to comment.
Right now, Maryland does have looser regulations for trans-athletes than HB47 would require, but Dorchester County Athletic Director Kirk Howie said there is a bit of nuance.
"There is also a competitive balance clause that's included in there that has to be evaluated," said Howie.
The "Fairness in Girls' Sports Act" would get rid of that nuance, something Nicholas McDonald, a student at Stephen Decatur High School, thinks makes sense.
"I think you have to be on the woman's team if you're a woman and on the men's team if you're a man," siad McDonald.
HB47 still has quite a long way to go before it becomes law. It has passed the first reading in Maryland's house and has been referred to the ways and means committee.
If passed, the bill takes effect July 1st.