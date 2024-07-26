DELAWARE — The skies over Delmarva witnessed a historic moment today as one of the world's first "flying cars", the BlackFly, took flight. This state-of-the-art single-pilot electric aircraft, which takes off vertically like a drone and flies similarly, is pushing the boundaries of modern aviation.
At the helm of the BlackFly was 86-year-old Milton pilot John Chirtea, who not only is set to become the seventh civilian certified to fly the aircraft but also the oldest person in history to do so. For Chirtea, who has spent nearly 70 years in the cockpit, this experience was a remarkable milestone in his aviation journey.
"Never, never did I think aviation would come as far as it did - given when I started that it was 1955, which was only 50 years after man started flying," Chirtea said. "And now it’s 69 years gone by - never did I think anything like this would ever go."
Adding to the historic team, Chirtea's daughter, Heather Chirtea, also made headlines as the fifth person and the first woman in the world to fly the BlackFly. Heather described the experience as a fulfillment of a dream she never imagined,
"It’s like when the pioneers went across the country; it’s manifest destiny," she said. "Eventually, we're gonna reach the other side of the country. Flight is the same way. The start of flight with the Wright brothers, going to space, the flying car is one of the last unexplored realms of flight!"
The BlackFly, manufactured by Pivotal, represents a significant leap in personal aviation technology. The Chirteas are among the only four civilian owners of the aircraft, which requires extensive specialized training to operate. The Chirteas have been working to purchase one themselves for over six years.
"It is just, like every ounce of energy in your body just explodes like, 'Yeah!'" Heather Chirtea said about the experience of flying the BlackFly. "There’s this thing that happens with your body and mind when you land. It’s just incredible."
As for John, he said, "Oh my god, I did it. I’ve been waiting six years for that moment. And that moment was every bit what I expected it to be. Plus some!"
John added that even at 86 years old, he's no where close to wrapping up his flying career, especially now with this in his hanger.
As the BlackFly now glides over Delmarva, it carries a father and daughter who are not only making aviation history, but doing it together.