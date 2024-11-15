SNOW HILL, Md. -- Town officials will host a series of meetings in the coming weeks to give neighbors a chance to voice ideas. We spoke with neighbors ahead of those meetings and discovered they're looking for everything from a new grocery store to safer streets.
Lorissa McAllister, Snow Hill's Director of Economic Development, said she hopes the upcoming Community Visioning Sessions will help them find the answers they're looking for.
"These meetings are really designed to get that conversation started, get those juices flowing," said McAllister.
McAllister said there are no wrong answers. The town's comprehensive plan is coming up for review, so officials are just looking for community engagement.
Snow Hill will host three meetings, one for each district: eastern, western and central.
Starting in the eastern district, Pamela Coston said she wants the town to expand services.
"For the people that live here and the people that want to move here, they[town leaders] have to have something to give them," said Coston. "We have to be able to provide water services, police services."
Moving over to the central district, William Trader would like a full-fledged grocery store a bit closer to home.
"It would definitely be nice instead of going 15 minutes to Berlin or down south to Pocomoke, 10 minutes you know, it'd be nice if we had something here in town, a little bigger," said Trader.
A larger and closer grocery store was a popular suggestion. Coston said she worries about people who lack consistent transportation.
"That's the main focus," said Coston. "For me, we have transportation, but I feel so bad for the elderly and people that don't have transportation, they're lost you know and I feel like we're letting them down."
Then, in the western district, Yvonne Shmidt hopes the downtown area can find steady ground.
"Small business is important to us," said Shmidt. "We've seen it blossom and then it fades away, and whatever we have in townwe'd love to support rather than the commercial industries."
Meeting Times and Location:
Eastern District: Nov. 20
Central District: Nov. 21
Western District: Nov. 25
All meetings are at the train station at 202 Belt St.