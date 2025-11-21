WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- For years, the Governors Challenge has been known as a premier high school basketball tournament on the Eastern Shore. On Friday, however, the event broke new ground as college teams took to the court for the first time in the tournament’s history.
The stands were packed Friday as Salisbury University and Notre Dame of Maryland University squared off, drawing an especially enthusiastic crowd of elementary school students attending on a field trip. Even Salisbury’s mascot, Sammy Sea Gull, typically a fan favorite, couldn’t compete with the action on the court.
That excitement is exactly what tournament director James Simmons hoped to see.
"It doesn't get any better than this," said Simmons. "You get to introduce kids to college basketball. Division three doesn't get enough credit for how good of a game it actually is and it's awesome for the kids to get to be a part of it and see it."
Fans will have plenty more opportunities to watch more DIII matchups on both the men and women's side. Four games are scheduled for Saturday and another four on Sunday.
Saturday Schedule:
1:00 p.m. -- Lehman College vs. Salisbury University(Women's)
3:00 p.m. -- Kean University vs. Immaculata University(Women's)
5:00 p.m. -- Wesleyan University vs. Roanoke College(Men's)
7:00 p.m. -- Gettysburg College vs. Notre Dame of Maryland(Men's)
Sunday Schedule:
11:00 a.m. -- Women's Consolation
1:00 p.m. -- Wesleyan University vs. Gettysburg College(Men's)
3:00 p.m. -- Salisbury University vs. Roanoke College(Men's)
5:00 p.m. -- Women's Championship
Justin Polizzi, Wicomico County's Tourism Manager, said ticket numbers show that interest in strong.
"Right now, we have over a thousand tickets sold every day of the tournament or dispersed throughout the tournament each day," said Polizzi.
Those ticket sales go directly back into the Governors Challenge, but the county is benefiting as well. Visitors are booking hotel rooms, eating at local restaurants and exploring downtown Salisbury. According to Polizzi, the timing could not be better.
"It's a great opportunity to get some heads in beds during a slower time for our hotels.”
Both Polizzi and Simmons say Salisbury University played a key role in making the college showcase possible.
And while this weekend is all about the college athletes, organizers emphasize that the high school portion of the Governors Challenge isn’t going anywhere. Those games will still take place around Christmas, as they always have.