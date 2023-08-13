POCOMOKE CITY, MD - The Great Pocomoke Fair was held this weekend at the fairgrounds in Pocomoke City.
The Fair carries a long legacy in Delmarva, starting over 120 years ago in 1901 – only taking a break during The Great Depression.
Those involved say it's an amazing way to not only keep that legacy alive, but to continue to grow it into the future.
The event featured farm animals, various farm vendors, baking and farm competitions, and raffles.
Baker Harriet Ennis took home two fair ribbons this weekend for her cold oven pound cake and blueberry cake. Even with the big victory, she says her favorite part of the weekend was a community coming together.
"It brings people into the community from outlying communities coming together, and from the youth, because some of our children just don't get to experience farm life."
Organizers say they work on events all year round for Pocomoke, and are always looking for supporters and volunteers to make everything run smoothly.