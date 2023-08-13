Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.