OCEAN CITY, MD - The Henry Hotel Foundation is asking the public to help connect them with people who have previously stayed at the Henry Hotel. The hotel was build in the early 1900s and was a place where people of color, who worked in ocean city, stayed.
After receiving multiple grants to help with restoring the building, they want to find family members of people who have stayed in this hotel and share their stories.
Nancy Howard is the Foundation's President. She credits the booming downtown area to this hotel's guests.
"If it hadn't been for some of the people who stayed in this hotel during the season, if they hadn't been here, some of these wonderful hotels, wonderful restaurants, might not have existed," said Howard.
The foundation's plea is that anyone who might have a story about staying in the hotel, contact them.
"If they have any information, if they know of anyone who may have stayed at the Henry Hotel or if they have any knowledge about the Henry Hotel, please contact us," said Henry.
Workers hope to start foundation repairs in the fall. The foundation will be collaborating with students from The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore to collect the info from previous guests of the Henry Hotel.