LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced the annual Beachnesting closure of The Point at Cape Henlopen will take effect on March 1st.
Every year since 1993, The Point has closed in the spring and summer to protect threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds. The Point, including a stretch of ocean and bay beach, will close for the benefit of red knots, piping plovers, least terns, and various other species.
The Point’s habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public in September, while the bayside reopens in October.