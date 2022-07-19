MARYLAND- Make no doubt about it, gas prices are still high compared to this time a year ago. But as of late we have seen prices at the pump start to trend back down. Many drivers may be wondering why. It wasn't that long ago, that gas prices on Delmarva hit five dollars a gallon. Today average prices are about 75 cents cheaper than one month ago. Drivers are happy to see gas prices on the decline. Although prices are down, Don Cathcart is still finding ways to cope with prices higher than we are used to.
"Well they went down today," Cathcart said. "I did what I have to do. I have this little car here and if I drive to Berlin if I take the back roads I can get 41 miles a gallon. I did what I go to do to compensate for the higher prices."
Maryland's average price for regular gasoline currently sits at $4.44 a gallon. Higher than what we are used to, but trending down. Kenneth Phillips is thrilled.
"I'm happy anytime gas goes down," Phillips said. "But at the same, like you said, it's still too high."
Experts say there are a few reasons why we are seeing relief at the pump.
"It's primarily because of crude oil prices. Substantially over the last few weeks on Friday, they closed at about $97 barrel."
Ragina Ali with AAA says the reason crude oil prices are down is because of several global economic concerns. Another reason for the relief is due to the decrease in demand.
"AAA conducted a gas price poll weeks ago and 65% of Maryland drivers indicated that they were changing their driving habits it has a higher fuel cost. And 45% of they indicated they will be combining earns. "
Kenneth is retired and used to drive around town whenever he wanted. But now he's part of that 45 percent.
" Now I'm selective about how many times I go out and what I'm going to do when I go out," Phillips said. "I'm going to run several errands at one time."
Dipping gas prices with drivers wondering how low will those numbers go.