OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A gun that has been linked to a crime committed in Anne Arundel County has been ditched in downtown Ocean City. The Ocean City Police Department is now asking neighbors to keep their eyes peeled.
It's like trying to find a needle in a haystack. A missing gun, smackdab in the middle of downtown OC.
"I'm surprised I have not heard any word about that in this area and I do keep tabs on everything," said Debbie Gunther, who lives in the downtown area.
OCPD posted a notice to its Facebook page last week, asking for the publics help. The notice said a fleeing suspect ditched the gun on April 13th. Based off surveillance footage, OCPD believes the gun is somewhere in the area of 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue.
The weapon is a critical piece of evidence.
Kyla Freeze, in town with her family on vacation, said they've been in the area of 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue a ton over the past week.
"First thing in the morning usually," said Freeze.
So, the thought of potentially walking past a missing gun is a little nerve-racking.
"I don't know, that's so strange," said Freeze through gritted teeth.
Because the gun is yet to turn up, despite multiple searches by OCPD, neighbors said they will be on the lookout.
"I absolutely will," said Gunther. "I'm not sure what I'll find but if anything looks like a weapon I guess I'll make sure that the police know about it."
OCPD is offering up a reward to anyone who finds this missing gun.
If you think you have found this gun, you can contact Detective David Whitmer with the Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Section. His phone number is 410-520-5390.
You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 410-520-5136 or submit one here.