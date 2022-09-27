Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
"Oh, I'm very excited," Patterson said. "I had no idea until we walked up and saw all the tents."
Candy Robinson and many beachgoers made an effort to try and get a behind-the-scenes look.
"We went over there because we were nosey," Robinson said. "We wanted to see if we would get to see what was going on and of course, they had cones set up and said don't go passed the cones."
And sneaking a peak even if it was hard to tell what was real and what wasn't.
"And there were a lot of extras," Krabbe said. "We couldn't really see too much, but there were lifeguards and they had a little vehicle. We didn't know if they were the real Cape Henlopen lifeguards or were they, actors."
And locals like Cathy Krabbe area will be looking a little harder to see if they can recognize any familiar features.
"I would be trying to find things that I recognized," Krabbe said. "Like 'oh I remember that and I see that and I'm familiar with this.' So that is what I would be looking for. I would be looking for a familiar area and if you can tell that this was Delaware."
Overall locals are excited to showcase their beloved coastline with the nation.