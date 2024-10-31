DOVER, DE- The future of The Shepherd Place, a shelter that has been a safe haven for many in crisis, is uncertain due to funding challenges that may force it to close its doors as early as January 2025.
For over 30 years, The Shepherd Place has provided shelter, resources, and hope to people in need. Now, however, the future of this vital community resource is in jeopardy. Without essential funding, the shelter could be forced to close its doors, leaving many who rely on it facing an uncertain future.
Founded in 1999, the Shepherd Place has served as a resource for individuals and families seeking to rebuild their lives.
One former resident, Lareka Marshall, remembers arriving at the shelter after fleeing an abusive relationship and having no place else to go.
“I was here as a resident in 2011—me and my kids. I left Prince George’s County, a domestic violence relationship. It was a really hard time in my life, so of course the Shepherd Place means a lot to me and my family,” Marshall said.
Since then, Marshall has flourished, pursuing her dreams and crediting The Shepherd Place as her foundation for success.
“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for the Shepherd Place. I’m an executive chef, I’m an entrepreneur, and this place helped me pound the pavement to get to where I am today. It made me the woman I am today.”
While The Shepherd Place has significantly impacted the lives and futures of individuals like Marshall, its own future is becoming increasingly uncertain.
Tasha Scott, the director of The Shepherd Place, explains that the shelter has faced significant challenges in recovering from substantial funding losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID hit, we really lost a lot of funding. We lost some of our major funders, and it’s just been hard to recover and get that funding back.”
According to Scott, if the shelter were to close, it would greatly affect the community, particularly given the limited options for shelters in Kent County.
“Kent County itself doesn’t have many shelters that serve full families. Homelessness has really increased. We get people from all around the state of Delaware, as well as people from out of state who are fleeing from domestic violence.”
In hopes of keeping its doors open, The Shepherd Place is reaching out to the community for support. Donations are being accepted through their website, and the shelter plans to host a community event next month to raise awareness and funds for its future.
As the year comes to a close, the leadership at The Shepherd Place remains optimistic that the community will rally to help sustain this essential resource for those in need.