SALISBURY, Md. - The Ward Foundation has released a statement in response to Salisbury University’s press release earlier this week that announced the end of their operating agreement and the Ward Museum’s new location. In the statement, the Foundation says the University’s decision came as a surprise.
The Ward Foundation goes on to confirm the University’s previous claim that $1.6 million of debt was taken on by the University after it had assumed ownership of the Ward Museum. The Foundation counters this however by listing the assets the University also reportedly gained through the partnership, including the museum at Schumaker Pond, a new addition to the property, and “several million dollars” worth of decoys and art.
“As these are assets now owned by SU, a state university, they are assets belonging to the taxpayers of Maryland,” the statement reads.
The statement also claims the University declined to fix the HVAC failure that resulted in mold damage to the museum’s collection and its closure in July 2022. The Ward Foundation, they say, restored the air conditioning and took on “the arduous task of cleaning and restoring a good portion of SU’s collection these past 8 months.”
According to the Foundation, a joint project was proposed to the University to develop a business plan that would allow the museum to operate financially independent from the University and continue operations.
Now that Salisbury University has ended the relationship, the Foundation says it will give its eight remaining employees termination notices and assist them in finding new employment.
The Foundation’s annual Ward World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competition is still planned for April 21st through April 23rd in Ocean City. After that, the future of the Foundation will be determined by its board and stakeholders.
“The Ward Foundation thanks Salisbury University for its support over the years, and wishes them the best in preserving and showcasing the important cultural and heritage assets with which they have been entrusted,” The Foundation’s statement reads. “The Ward Foundation remains committed to honoring the legacy of the Ward brothers and to celebrating the decoy art form, and stands ready to assist SU going forward if called upon to do so.”