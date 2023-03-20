SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University has announced the location of the Ward Museum’s new setting in downtown Salisbury. The Powell Building at 218 W. Main Street next to Salisbury University Downtown will house the historic collection of wildfowl art beginning in the summer.
The University says the new location will be more accessible to the community while offering new opportunities for partnerships and programs.
Relocation will be facilitated independently by the University, but effective April 15th, the operating agreement between Salisbury University and the Ward Foundation as an affiliated foundation will come to an end.
“The financial position of the Ward Foundation has been a significant concern of SU for the past several years,” the University said in a statement. “The most recent independent audit reports on the foundation’s financial position, as of June 30, 2022, highlight issues such as a significant decrease in net cash flows and an increase in the line of credit balances. The report definitively states, These issues combined create substantial doubt about the Foundation’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
The University further said it has given more than $10 million to date in support of the Ward Foundation in return for the foundation’s stewardship of the University’s Carving Collection.
“SU and the Ward Foundation have maintained a favorable relationship for the past 23 years, and we are grateful for the care the Foundation has provided for the University’s collection,” said Dr. Karen Olmstead, SU provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
Items from the University’s collection will be displayed on a rotating basis. Items not on display will be stored in a climate-controlled holding at the Edward H Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History and Culture. There are no plans to divest any core pieces of the collection.
Those with items on loan to the museum have been contacted with assurances their pieces are properly cared for and given the option to have the items returned if desired.
The new location at the Powell Building will also include open space for educational activities.
There are no current long-term plans for the Schumaker Pond Building where the Museum has been located since 1992. The Museum had been closed due to ongoing HVAC issues, though University educational activities continued in unaffected parts of the building. Classes will continue there until the Powell location is open.
As a state-owned property, the Maryland Board of Public Works will need to approve any sales of the Schumaker Pond Facility. The University will honor space reservations for the rest of 2023 but will not accept reservation requests after June 30th.
“We are very excited to welcome the museum to downtown Salisbury,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “The museum will make a great addition to the area’s growing collection of galleries, including SU Art Galleries Downtown and the Salisbury Art Space.”