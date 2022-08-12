SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County.
“Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,” said Zach Evans, Wicomico County Fair chair. “As always, the Fair will deliver a program of free, family-friendly activities to WinterPlace Park"
Events this year include the Maryland High School Rodeo, livestock shows, 4-H and FFA competition, watermelon, pie and hot wing eating contests, petting farm, car, Jeep and motorcycle shows, fair queen pageant, Hebron Train Depot rides, lawn tractor pulls and fireworks on Friday.
This year, some new attractions are a carriage parade, inflatables, glass blowing and chainsaw carving demonstrations, and axe throwing.
Kindred Spirit Farm will run hands-on education rodeo activities for kids on Saturday and Sunday. Admission and parking at the Fair are free. For more information, visit www.WicomicoFair.com.