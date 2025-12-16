WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Health Department has outgrown the Seth H. Hurdle Health Center at 108 East Main Street. It is now slated to move into a new facility on the outskirts of the county.
When it first opened its door in the mid 1990's, the Seth H. Hurdle Health Center, named after the departments first health officer, was more than suitable to serve a growing community. Nearly 30 years later, that's no longer the case.
"The building is small, the basement can't be utilized, we have different officers all over the county," said County Executive Julie Giordano.
So, the department will be moving to the old Verizon building on Mount Hermon Road.
A health department spokesperson tells WBOC the new location will help it "have more programs in one location, which makes it easier on the community."
Health department services, such as the Lower Shore WIC Office, which currently operate out of the ES Adkins Building on North Salisbury Boulevard, will be incorporated into the new building.
"This is going to save the county taxpayers money because we're no longer renting those locations," said Giordano.
Wicomico County purchased the old Verizon building for $3.3 million, according to Giordano, and will have to pump in about $1 million more to transform it for health department uses. It's a venture, however, that's far cheaper than other routes.
"I will tell you, when Matthew McConaughey did an estimate on a brand new health complex, it was $60 million, and we are able to provide the same type of thing for under five[million dollars]," said Giordano.
For clarity, the famous actor Matthew McConaughey is not leading the Wicomico County Health Department, it is a different person.
County leaders are also hoping to recoup a few million by selling the Hurdle Building and are working through the process of declaring it surplus property.
Once that happens, the county charter does technically require the building be put up for public auction. However, the county council could vote to put the building up on the market, which Giordano said would be a more fruitful venture.