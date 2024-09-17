WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday morning, county officials learned a $2.75 million local match could get the ball rolling on a Route 90 expansion. Late last month, Maryland's Department of Transportation paused the planning phase of the project, citing funding issues.
The news was disappointing to local and state leaders, who view the dualization of Route 90 so highly because of the roads economic impact to Ocean City and it's role as an evacuation route for neighbors in the coastal town. So the project was a heavily anticipated talking point as MDOT officials gathered in Snow Hill for Tuesday's commissioner meeting.
"My expectation is that the Maryland Department of Transportation, with the Secretary and the State Highway Administration would come in and give us an update on that," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R). "They know that we want to move that forward, what are our options to move that forward?"
Carozza, who represents Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties didn't get her question answered until Worcester County Commissioner Eric Fiori asked about a potential local match.
MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld responded with the figure of $2.75 million, which he said could help restart the planning phase.
"We haven't been able to get an answer so it was wonderful in our meeting today to at least get a number," said Fiori. "Can we generate this revenue? Can we raise this revenue? Can we pull this from something else, it's such a high priority project for us here in Worcester County."
The county, much like many other's throughout the state, are in this position because MDOT's expenses outweigh its revenues, according to Wiedefeld.
He said more efficient cars have led to a $350 million loss in motor fuel tax and said operating costs continue to grow. The state also needs money for local governments to put towards county owned roads.
"That's roughly another $400 million so those were dollars that in effect we don't have available any longer to build and to study other projects across the state," said Wiedefeld.
Wiedefeld said if the county is able to raise the $2.75 million, it will not mean the project automatically resumes, but it does give it a better chance.
"We'll work with them on that, part of it is we have contractors working on it today, so we'd have to figure out how do we do that to keep them going," said Wiedefeld. "So there's definitely some steps to go forward, but if we have a partner to work with on that that's definitely something that we can explore."