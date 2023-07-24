SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- South Bethany's police chief said his department has been busy this year dealing with disorderly people. The chief believes the local beach replenishment is drawing more people and problems to their community.
In a South Bethany council meeting on July 14th, Chief Jason Lovins told town leaders "we've had more disorderly dwelling and drunk, intoxicated people than I've had since previous years."
In the same meeting, Chief Lovins said "we are 48 calls above our total number from last year."
The South Bethany Police Department has cited an uptick in DUI's and people, mainly those under 18 being drunk on the beaches. SBPD also noted a slight increase in homeless people and traffic on Route 1.
Chief Lovins did say the department was able to get the homeless people into shelters.
However, after speaking with a few people in South Bethany, it appears the tide has turned in recent days. Bill Johnson, who just got into town for a multi-week vacation, said when he ventured onto the beach around 10 o'clock on Sunday night, it was a ghost town.
"I was the only one out there, looking for my wife's sunglasses, that's all, but it was quiet as can be not a soul in sight," said Johnson.
Tennille Smith and her sister-in-law, Courtney Hasson, also in South Bethany for vacation said they have not seen many people under the influence either.
"There's probably been an influx of more renters, a lot of people from out of state find out about Bethany it's a great town," said Smith. "I haven't seen anything out of the ordinary, just more renters, more people."
Hasson echoed the sentiment of her extended family member.
"I wouldn't say that we've seen much of anything," said Hasson.
South Bethany police, citing an increase in drunk behavior, but many it town said it is now all quiet on the South Bethany front.